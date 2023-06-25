Artists gather for the 7th Quad Cities Chalk Art Festival

Schwiebert Park in Rock Island hosted the 7th Quad Cities Chalk Art Festival as over 50 artists gathered for a two-day street chalk art competition where there
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rock Island, Ill. {KWQC} -- Schwiebrt Park in Rock Island hosted the 7th Quad Cities Chalk Art Festival as over 50 artists gathered for a two-day street chalk art competition where there were some incredible drawings.

“She’s an endearing icon,” said Chalk Artist of Marilyn Monroe, Alex VandeWalle “I feel like it’s just so amazing how her legacy has just stayed and she’s just still predominantly just such a symbol of beauty. She’s so popular. It’s awesome and also, the picture is just gorgeous.”

Artists were placed in certain age groups and were able to choose their own subject to create. The categories were: best use of color, best 3D, best reproduction, and people’s choice.

“So, this is one of my favorite movies,” said Avatar Chalk Artist, Delaney Carroll. “With the new one just coming out, I’ve watched it twice already. I was looking at the categories and one of the categories is best use of color and doing something that was vibrant and just kind of, with all the colors I kind of like to bring my two interests together. So that’s kind of how I decided to do this one.”

With the overnight change of weather, some of the artists returned the next day to their art being washed away. Several artists would have to start over.

“The heat yesterday was definitely hard,” added Carroll. “When I got here this morning, my thing was entirely wiped clean. I had to entirely restart today, which definitely set me back a little bit but there was no point in not doing it. So, just got right back into it started again.”

If you couldn’t make it to the festival, the chalk art will remain at Schwiebert Park until it gets washed away when it rains next.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished
Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.
Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at John Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: Lawyers for estate of Branden Colvin Sr. sue partially collapsed building owner, Andrew Wold

Latest News

KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport on Saturday
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
TV6 SkyView catches Saturday's tornado that hit Davenport live on-air.
Schwiebert Park in Rock Island hosted the 7th Quad Cities Chalk Art Festival as over 50 artists...
Artists gather for the 7th Quad Cities Chalk Art Festival
With the severe weather roaring through the Davenport Airport last night, like showbusiness,...
Severe weather didn’t stop Day 2 of the Quad Cities Air Show.