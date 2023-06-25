Artists gather for the 7th Quad Cities Chalk Art Festival

Rock Island, Ill. {KWQC} -- Schwiebrt Park in Rock Island hosted the 7th Quad Cities Chalk Art Festival as over 50 artists gathered for a two-day street chalk art competition where there were some incredible drawings.

“She’s an endearing icon,” said Chalk Artist of Marilyn Monroe, Alex VandeWalle “I feel like it’s just so amazing how her legacy has just stayed and she’s just still predominantly just such a symbol of beauty. She’s so popular. It’s awesome and also, the picture is just gorgeous.”

Artists were placed in certain age groups and were able to choose their own subject to create. The categories were: best use of color, best 3D, best reproduction, and people’s choice.

“So, this is one of my favorite movies,” said Avatar Chalk Artist, Delaney Carroll. “With the new one just coming out, I’ve watched it twice already. I was looking at the categories and one of the categories is best use of color and doing something that was vibrant and just kind of, with all the colors I kind of like to bring my two interests together. So that’s kind of how I decided to do this one.”

With the overnight change of weather, some of the artists returned the next day to their art being washed away. Several artists would have to start over.

“The heat yesterday was definitely hard,” added Carroll. “When I got here this morning, my thing was entirely wiped clean. I had to entirely restart today, which definitely set me back a little bit but there was no point in not doing it. So, just got right back into it started again.”

If you couldn’t make it to the festival, the chalk art will remain at Schwiebert Park until it gets washed away when it rains next.

