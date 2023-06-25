CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport on Saturday

NWS confirms an EF-0 tornado moved through portions of Davenport on Saturday evening.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As sirens blared across the QCA Saturday night, the TV6 First Alert weather team was on-air tracking the storms as they where making their way through the region. First Alert Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracked the tornado as it moved through Davenport live on TV6 SkyView.

First Alert meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks the tornadic storm that moved through Davenport on Saturday night. TV6 SkyView caught a glimpse of the tornado.

