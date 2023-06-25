CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport on Saturday
NWS confirms an EF-0 tornado moved through portions of Davenport on Saturday evening.
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As sirens blared across the QCA Saturday night, the TV6 First Alert weather team was on-air tracking the storms as they where making their way through the region. First Alert Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracked the tornado as it moved through Davenport live on TV6 SkyView.
