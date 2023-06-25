Fatal accident in Lee County, IA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to Iowa State Patrol, one person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Lee County, Iowa. Iowa State Patrol says it happened Saturday, June 24th at 12:00pm at the intersection of 205th Avenue and Highway 16. This is near Pilot Grove, about twenty minutes north of Fort Madison. According to the investigation, Officials say the driver of an SUV failed to yield at the intersection and their passenger side was hit by an oncoming freightliner truck. Officials say the driver of the SUV was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from their vehicle. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Multiple agencies responded to the accident. The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.