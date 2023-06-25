A few showers possible Sunday and Monday

Sunshine returns by midweek
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve received quite a bit of rain in the past twelve hours, but we’re not done just yet. Expect scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two for your Sunday,. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm, with highs in the 70′s to middle 80′s. Rain chances continue overnight into Monday, helping the drought situation (at least a little bit). Sunshine returns Tuesday, with a few clouds moving back in Wednesday. Our next best chance for rain arrives by the end of the week as temperatures head back toward the lower 90′s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and not as hot, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 82°. Wind: W 15-25+ mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy and warm. Scattered showers overnight. Low: 63°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with a chance for a few showers. High: 80°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

