A few showers possible this afternoon and Monday

Sunshine and warmth return by midweek
Scattered showers and milder temperatures expected for your Sunday--some breezy winds too!
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve received quite a bit of rain in the past twelve hours (in excess of 1″ for many locations), but we’re not done just yet. Expect scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two for your Sunday,. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm, with highs in the 70′s to middle 80′s. Rain chances continue into this evening, and after a break, start up again Monday. This will be light precipitation, and while it won’t help alleviate the drought situation, every little bit helps. Sunshine returns Tuesday, with a few clouds moving back in late Wednesday. Our next best chance for rain arrives by the end of the week as temperatures head back toward the lower 90′s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and not as hot, with scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms. High: 82°. Wind: W 15-25+ mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy and warm. Scattered showers this evening, ending overnight. Low: 63°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with a chance for a few showers. High: 80°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

