Quad City Air Show continues Sunday, after strong storms swept across QCA, Saturday night

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Air Show continues Sunday afternoon, after severe weather swept across the QCA viewing area late Saturday night with strong winds, rain and tornado warnings.

According to event organizers, the air show got an hour late start, opening gates at 9 a.m., Sunday morning. However, in a light-hearted post from the Quad City Air Show’s Facebook page, event organizers posted the following.

According to event organizers, the main show begins around noon and finishes around 4 p.m. Crews at the air show say they’re working to clean up the damage from last night caused from strong winds.

Photos of some of the damage can be seen, below.

Quad City Air Show Storm Damage from Saturday Night.
Quad City Air Show Storm Damage from Saturday Night.(KWQC)
Quad City Air Show Storm Damage, Saturday night.
Quad City Air Show Storm Damage, Saturday night.(KWQC)
Quad City Air Show Storm Damage, Saturday night.
Quad City Air Show Storm Damage, Saturday night.(KWQC)

