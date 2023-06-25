Severe weather didn’t stop Day 2 of the Quad Cities Air Show.

With the severe weather roaring through the Davenport Airport last night, like showbusiness, the 32nd Quad Cities Air Show, “the show must go on.”
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- With the severe weather roaring through the Davenport Airport last night, like showbusiness, the 32nd Quad Cities Air Show, “the show must go on.”

After a scorching hot day for Day 1 of the Quad Cities Air Show, Davenport Airport officials confirmed that a tornado touched down late last night, leaving destruction behind.

Tents, tables and chairs were all scattered throughout the airfield leaving staff and crew no choice but to  reach out to the community via social media for help to clean up the mess before continuing with Day 2 of the Air Show.

“We had 50 plus people show up to help us we got everything back up,” said Vice President of the Chalets, Lori Hopper. “We only had to delay the gate opening one hour, which is pretty incredible. At 7 a.m., all of the tents and chairs and tables were still topped over porta potties in the beanfields, etc. But with everybody’s help, we got all the general admission into here, like I said only an hour later at 9 a.m. and then we were able to get everything back up and running.”

Even with the weather conditions, the FAA gave the green light to continue with the Air Show.

Thousands of fans still came out and embraced the cold and windier temperatures. Different from yesterday’s event, people bundled up, but still didn’t affect them for coming out and watching some of the best pilots perform stunts for them in the sky.

The show was kicked off with the passing of the VMFA-232 Hornet Passes, followed by Greg Shetterly doing flips in the DR-107 aircraft.

“I’ve only missed one air show since they’ve had it,” said long time fan of the Quad Cities Air Show, Ike Isaacson. “I love it so much. I’ve been fascinated by aircrafts since I was kid.”

Even with the drastic two-day change of weather, the fans came and showed their love for their favorite performances and look forward to next year’s Quad Cities Air Show.

