Severe weather impacts QCA, late Saturday night, some damages, power outages, threat diminishes

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - A First Alert Day has been in effect for the QCA Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday morning, involving severe thunderstorms with high-winds and heavy rain.

Around approximately 11 p.m., Saturday night, a tornado warning was in effect for both Rock Island County and Scott County.

According to the National Weather Service the tornado warning was issued for East central Rock Island County, Northwestern Henry County and Southeastern Scott County.

According to MidAmerican, in the Iowa Quad Cities at approximately 12:19 a.m., there are 1,083 people without power and in the Illinois Quad Cities there are 4,026 without power.

At approximately 12:26 a.m., the severe weather threat has diminished for most of the TV6 viewing area as storms continue to track to the east through Illinois counties.

Around approximately 8:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Clinton, Jackson, Jo Davies, and Carrol counties, until 10 p.m.

TV6 also received numerous reports of trees and power lines down in parts of Jackson and Dubuque counties.

TV6 has been receiving photos and videos from TV6 viewers across the QCA, which can be seen below.

TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according to TV6 viewer, Jon Keeney.(Jon Keeney)
Davenport storm image submitted by TV6 viewer Lance Schaeffer from 53rd and Western.
Davenport storm image submitted by TV6 viewer Lance Schaeffer from 53rd and Western.(Lance Schaeffer)

To report storm damages, email news@kwqc.com or click here to submit photos and videos.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide coverage online and on-air as it becomes available.

