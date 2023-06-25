Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Severe weather moved through the Quad Cities Area Saturday night, leaving behind damage and power outages.

At 9 p.m., a line of severe storms moved into the western portion of the TV6 viewing area. Reports of downed trees and power lines came in from Jackson, Jo Davies and Dubuque counties as these storms rolled through.

Around 10:30 p.m., a tornado warning was issued for portions of the Quad City metro area.

According to MidAmerican, in the Iowa Quad Cities around 12:19 a.m. Sunday, there were 1,083 people without power. In the Illinois Quad Cities, there were 4,026 without power.

Around 12:26 a.m., the severe weather threat diminished for most of the TV6 viewing area as storms continued to track to the east through Illinois counties.

TV6 also received numerous reports of trees and power lines down in parts of Jackson and Dubuque counties.

TV6 has been receiving photos and videos from viewers across the area.

TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according to TV6 viewer, Jon Keeney. (Jon Keeney)

Davenport storm image submitted by TV6 viewer Lance Schaeffer from 53rd and Western. (Lance Schaeffer)

