Two people displaced after house fire in Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An investigation is underway into a house fire in the Broadway District of Rock Island. Officials say it happened early Sunday, June 25th, at about 1:30am. According to a Facebook post by the Rock Island Fire Department, fire crews arrived within four minutes of the call and quickly extinguished a fire in the upper floors of a single-family home. Officials say two people were displaced and were assisted by the American Red Cross and 1-800Board Up. Fire officials say no one was injured in the fire.

In the Facebook post, the Rock Island Fire Department also wanted to share a reminder with the public.

In the post it states, “Fire Marshal Marty would like to remind all Rock Island citizens and guests that properly installed smoke alarms are your best defense against injury and death from home fires. Smoke alarms should be located inside of every sleeping area, outside of every sleeping area and on every floor of your home.”

