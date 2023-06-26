AAA: Record-breaking travel volumes expected July 4 weekend

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KWQC) - Traveling by car or by air over the Fourth of July weekend is projected to be the highest volume on-record, according to AAA.

AAA forecasts that residents of Nebraska and Iowa will travel in record numbers for Independence Day. AAA says that more than 3.7 million travelers from the West North Central Region (WNC) will take at least one trip of 50 miles or more, between Friday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 4. That’s 140,000 more holiday travelers than the previous record high, set in 2019 and 2022, AAA officials said.

“Independence Day weekend appears to be the continuation of what has already been a very strong summer travel season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although airfares and hotel rates are more expensive than last year, Americans are still eager to travel. So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions.”

Nationally, according to AAA travel figures are also expected to set new records. An estimated 50.7 million Americans are forecast to travel for the holiday weekend. That’s nearly 2.1 million more travelers than last year’s holiday and almost 1.8 million more than the previous high, set back in 2019, stated AAA.

