Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet “Ruffles”

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -QCAWC visits the PSL set to feature “Ruffles”, a 2-month-old, all-white female kitten available for adoption and looking for a forever home.

Patti McRae, Quad City Animal Welfare Center, also talks about how to manage pets that extreme anxiety during fireworks season.

The shelter also promotes the “Cars 4 Critters” program. QCAWC is currently auctioning off a Harley Davidson motorcycle on eBay.

QCAWC Adoption & Education Center is located at 724 West Second Avenue, Milan, IL. See more at the website https://qcawc.org/ or call 309-787-6830.

Follow QCAWC on Facebook to learn about new adoptable animals and ways to support the shelter.

