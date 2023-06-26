Afternoon showers and breezy Monday

A much more active weather pattern begins mid-week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Breezy and cool conditions will be seen across the QCA today.  NW winds will gust close to 30 mph at times. The NW flow behind the cool front will pop up some afternoon showers similar to Sunday afternoon leading to a tough temp forecast.  Areas that dryer will hit the low 80s and areas with clouds and showers will be stuck in the mid to low 70s.  Quiet weather will ensue Tuesday with sunny skies and highs back in the upper 80s. A stretch of temps in the 80s and 90s arrive Wednesday through the end of the work week leading to pop up variety type storms each afternoon.

TODAY: Afternoon showers. High: 80º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up.  Low: 67º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 89º.

