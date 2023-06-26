Bayside Bistro

Bayside Bistro
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Darryl and Latisha Howlett, owners of Bayside Bistro, 2704 18th Avenue, Rock Island, highlight their restaurant, its menu, and the various special events that the eatery hosts.

Bayside Bistro especially appeals to those who love Southern flair in their foods. The business also does catering and participates in the farmer’s market every week where they serve smoothies and more.

For more information, visit the restaurant online at https://www.baysidebistroqc.com or call 309-468-8028. Fans can follow Bayside Bistro on Facebook here.

