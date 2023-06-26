Biden-Harris Administration announces $1 billion to deploy high-speed internet infrastructure in Illinois

WASHINGTON and Ill. (KWQC) -The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has announced that Illinois will receive a little over $1 billion to deploy affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service.

According to a media release from NTIA, $1,040,420,751.50 will go to the project. Officials say right now, 239,688 homes and small businesses in Illinois lack access to a high-speed Internet connection.

As part of the “Internet for All” initiative, a key component of President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda, the President, Vice President, and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced how much funding from the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five territories will receive, the media release stated.

“Thanks to President Biden and the commitment of Governor Pritzker to ensure every Illinoisian can get online, we are making a $1 billion investment to bridge Illinois’ digital divide while creating good paying jobs building out network infrastructure,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Soon, everyone in the state will have access to affordable, quality broadband, ensuring hardworking families are able to plug in to the modern economy, whether for education, healthcare, or work.”

