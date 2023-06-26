Breaking down the Saturday EF-0 tornado that hit Davenport, IA
Winds of 75 MPH confirmed by National Weather Service officials
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - National Weather Service officials confirmed an EF-0 tornado moved through the QCA on Saturday evening. The tornado reached winds in excess of 75 MPH, had a path of nearly 10 miles and a width of 20 yards. No injuries where reported, but substantial damage did occur.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.