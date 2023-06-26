Breezy and mild with a few showers this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’re starting the work week with some unsettled weather—mainly scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms for this afternoon. Readings should reach the 70′s to lower 80′s. Rain should end by evening, followed by gradual clearing overnight. We’re back in the sunshine for Tuesday, as highs reach into the 80′s. The respite will be all too brief as off and on rain chances move back into the weather picture through the rest of the week. We’re also watching a warming trend through the period, with highs well into the 90′s by Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. High: 80°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Showers ending, then gradual clearing overnight. Low: 62°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 89°. Wind: N 5-15+ mph.

