Case continued to Aug. 2 for man charged in Macomb fatal house party shooting

Wilson is charged with the shooting death of 26-year-old Jerman Beathea, of Chicago.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - The man charged with 1st-degree murder at a Macomb house party shooting, 26-year-old Demond Wilson Jr., made his first court appearance in more than a month on Monday.

During Monday’s pre-trial, Wilson’s attorney Scott McClintock filed a motion to continue the case to Aug. 2, which was granted by Judge Nigel Graham. McClintock said this was because the state was still in the process of discovery.

Wilson was arrested on March 30, just a few days after the shooting left nearly another dozen injured. Wilson is charged with the shooting death of 26-year-old Jerman Beathea, of Chicago. Wilson is being held in the McDonough County Jail on a $2 million bond.

The shooting also resulted in the arrest of 24-year-old Donnell D. Williams, who is being charged with armed violence, and is due in court on Wednesday, June 28. In mid-May, Williams’ bond was reduced from $500,000 with 10% to apply, to $70,000.

Both men pleaded not guilty in their respective cases.

