Centennial Bridge to be closed for 2 hours Tuesday morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The US 67 Centennial Bridge is set to be closed from 5:30 - 7:30 a.m Tuesday for construction, to complete the final adjustments to the new bearings, Illinois DOT says.

The bridge will be open to traffic once the adjustments are completed, according to Illinois DOT in a media release. The project is expected to be completed by July 4. Pedestrian traffic across the bridge will not be closed during the repairs.

White Construction, LLC will complete the last phase of the two-year $ 1.5 million project to complete structural repairs and bearing replacements to the 80-year-old structure, Illinois DOT said.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, DOT said. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Illinois DOT asks drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment. For IDOT District 2 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

