ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Brett Hitchcock, Executive Vice President of Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse, highlights current and upcoming special events and productions--including the launch of the 47th season in November, 2023.

Talking points include:

“Mamma Mia is the current stage production that will close on July 8.

“Escape to Margaritaville” featuring the music of Jimmy Buffett opens July 12

Circa 21′s 47th Season of shows will kick off in November with shows like A Christmas Story: The Musical, Murder on The Orient Express, Church Basement Ladies, Jersey Boys, Menopause: The Musical, and The Addams Family.

Dolly Parton Tribute show is set for July 20. Karen Hester is the top Dolly Parton tribute artist in America.

Circa ‘21 mainstage productions are performed on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:45 p.m. and dinner served from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Sunday shows are at 5:30 p.m. with doors open at 3:45 p.m. with dinner between 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.) and Wednesday matinées at 1:15 p.m. (doors open at 11:45 a.m. with lunch from 11:45-12:30).

Each performance is also preceded by a 15-minute stage entertainment with the Circa ‘21 Bootleggers, one of only two performing waitstaff’s in the entire country.

Reservations are available through the Circa ‘21 ticket office. For reservations, contact the theatre at 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island or call 309-786-7733 ext.2.

