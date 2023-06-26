Deputies: Oquawka man charged for stolen vehicle, domestic battery

By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Oquawka man was charged after deputies say he stole a vehicle from a relative and then got in a fight when it was returned.

Zachary M. Ferguson, 28, is charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor and aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 Felony.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle in Oquawka about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, according to a media release from Sheriff Matthew Link. The vehicle was returned to the owner’s address during the investigation.

The car was stolen from a family member of Ferguson, deputies said. Upon arrival at the residence, the deputy observed an altercation happening, he was able to separate the parties and continue the investigation.

According to deputies, Ferguson had taken the vehicle and when he returned it, got into a physical domestic battery with the owner. Ferguson was arrested without bail and transported to the Henderson County Jail.

He is still in custody and awaiting a bail hearing, according to deputies.

