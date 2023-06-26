Doctors warn about extreme heat dangers with high temperatures

Extreme Heat Dangers
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Most people understand the danger of tornadoes and thunderstorms, but the effects of extreme heat can sometimes be overlooked.

Those who spend a lot of time outside during high temperatures should be aware of heat-related illnesses. The symptoms can sometimes be hard to spot. 

“Some first signs would be fatigue, dizziness, lightheadedness,” Medical Director of Genesis Emergency Department Mike Craddick said. “Those would probably be the first things you would feel up until passing out, which would definitely be a larger sign. In severe cases you could see confusion, incorrect statements. Something we term altered mental status. Someone that seems they are not acting appropriately would be getting more towards heat stroke, which can be life-threatening.”

Not only people who are vulnerable need to take precautions. Craddick said the symptoms may seem vague, and that’s what can cause “healthy” people to fall victim to heat-related illness.

“Yes, I think vague symptoms [are] a big part of it,” Craddick said. “The other thing is, we all hear about it every summer, and everyone thinks oh, it won’t be me, I’ll be okay, I can tough through this. But even the most pristine shape, heat-acclimated people in the world can succumb to this illness. So, a lot of it is being aware and understanding that everyone is vulnerable and really trying to pay attention to that.”

Craddick also said alcohol makes you more susceptible to illness in the heat, so make sure to stay hydrated and find some shade while enjoying the outdoors.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.
Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at John Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
Broc Nelson has sued the owner, contractors, the City of Davenport, and the former owners of...
The Davenport’s former owner included in tenant’s lawsuit
The Quad City Air Show flies into the Quad Cities this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
WHAT TO KNOW: Quad City Air Show flies into the Quad Cities Saturday and Sunday

Latest News

Rock Island County Housing Finance Corporation is announcing a new guided pathway to home...
Rock Island County Housing Finance Corporation opens applications to new program supporting home ownership
Centennial Bridge
Centennial Bridge to be closed for 2 hours Tuesday morning
Centennial Bridge to be closed for 2 hours Tuesday morning
Your First Alert Forecast
Tangled Wood hosts outdoor wrestling event
Tangled Wood hosts outdoor wrestling event