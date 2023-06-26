Doctors warn about extreme heat dangers with high temperatures

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Most people understand the danger of tornadoes and thunderstorms, but the effects of extreme heat can sometimes be overlooked.

Those who spend a lot of time outside during high temperatures should be aware of heat-related illnesses. The symptoms can sometimes be hard to spot.

“Some first signs would be fatigue, dizziness, lightheadedness,” Medical Director of Genesis Emergency Department Mike Craddick said. “Those would probably be the first things you would feel up until passing out, which would definitely be a larger sign. In severe cases you could see confusion, incorrect statements. Something we term altered mental status. Someone that seems they are not acting appropriately would be getting more towards heat stroke, which can be life-threatening.”

Not only people who are vulnerable need to take precautions. Craddick said the symptoms may seem vague, and that’s what can cause “healthy” people to fall victim to heat-related illness.

“Yes, I think vague symptoms [are] a big part of it,” Craddick said. “The other thing is, we all hear about it every summer, and everyone thinks oh, it won’t be me, I’ll be okay, I can tough through this. But even the most pristine shape, heat-acclimated people in the world can succumb to this illness. So, a lot of it is being aware and understanding that everyone is vulnerable and really trying to pay attention to that.”

Craddick also said alcohol makes you more susceptible to illness in the heat, so make sure to stay hydrated and find some shade while enjoying the outdoors.

