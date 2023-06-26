Eldridge Summer Festival, Moonlight Chase set for July 7-8

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -The 38th running of the annual after-dark Moonlight Chase will be held July 8 at 9 p.m. The race is Eastern Iowa’s most unique road race and pinnacle event during the annual Eldridge Summer Festival scheduled for July 7-8.

Tabbitha Kramer, Executive Director of the North Scott Chamber of Commerce and Race Director of Moonlight Chase, plus Carley Schoenthaler, North Scott Fire Explorers discuss the fundraising run and the festival weekend.

The July 7 event line up includes race registration/packet pick up, a kiddie parade, and live music. And on July 8, the parade is at 11 a.m., kids activities 12-7 p.m. , food vendors and beer tent 12-9 p.m.

The 4-mile Moonlight Chase is held on the streets of Eldridge on July 8 beginning at 9 p.m. on North 2nd Street. The certified course is fast and flat with entertainment along the route (that is beautifully lit and lined with luminaries).

The event features two youth runs--1/4-mile and 1-mile--which start at 7: 30 p.m. before the 4-mile race takes off at 9 p.m.

Following the race, there is a “Glow Up” party featuring live music, refreshments, and contest prizes under the stars.

All proceeds from the Moonlight Chase go to support local civic projects and organizations like the Scott County Library System, the Eldridge Volunteer Fire Department, Long Grove Fire Department, North Scott Post Prom, and Hometown Holiday.

Register online or print a registration form at www.moonlightchase.com or call 563-285-9965 for more information.

