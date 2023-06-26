Rock Island County Housing Finance Corporation opens applications to new program supporting home ownership

Rock Island County Housing Finance Corporation is announcing a new guided pathway to home ownership for families.(MGN Online)
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Housing Finance Corporation announced a new guided pathway to homeownership for families, I-HOPE-Independence through Home Ownership Program Equity.

I-HOPE will connect 25 families in the area with as much as $35,000 in forgivable grant funds, according to a media release. This is to assist with the down payment and closing costs on a residence to a single-family home in Rock Island County.

RICHFC works with the Greater Metropolitan Area Housing Authority to offer income-eligible adults, families and seniors affordable, safe and friendly rental options, the release said. This new program is designed to move families along to homeownership and wealth-building opportunities.

“Homeownership continues to be the primary driver of household wealth and is the largest asset on the balance sheets of a majority of households across the nation,” said Amy Clark, GMAHA CEO. “As a community‐based affordable housing agency, we are dedicated to developing and implementing programs to expand homeownership and wealth-building opportunities for working families.”

Illinois Housing Development Authority’s State Donation Tax Credit Program is funding I-HOPE with the equity they have generated to pre-purchase one year of counseling and financial literacy coaching, the release stated. This is to ensure clients continue to get the support and resources they need to be successful long-term. Participants then must be able to secure a mortgage with a lending institution.

“Home ownership is a vehicle for people to build wealth through a long‐term investment, while also investing in our neighborhoods,” said Clark. “We believe in building inclusive and prosperous communities, one household at a time.”

RICHFC is now taking applications for people and families interested in joining the first phase of the program. Applicants will be considered on a first‐come, first‐served basis to determine eligibility. To learn more about I‐Hope and apply, visit https://www.gmaharic.org/.

