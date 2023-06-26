Water Bug ID Workshop

Learn more about these organisms’ relationship to water quality on July 5 at Nahant Marsh
Water Bugs ID Workshop set for July 5
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Benthic macroinvertebrates (a.k.a. water bugs) are reliable biological indicators of water quality.

Kelsi Massengale, Watershed and Volunteer Coordinator with Nahant Education Center, invites interested viewers to participate with Partners of Scott County Watersheds and Nahant Marsh Education Center to learn about these organisms and how to catch and identify them during a free Macroinvertebrates ID Workshop at Nahant Education Center, 4220 Wapello Avenue, Davenport on Wednesday, July 5 from 5-7 p.m. Registration is here.

Participants will enjoy refreshments during an introduction presentation, then practice catching and identifying organisms from the marsh.

While it’s not required, Nahant Marsh encourages workshop participants to attend the Summer Snapshot on Saturday, July 15 to put these new identification skills to work. Volunteers are needed to collect chemical and biological water quality data that day. Registration for the Summer Snapshot is available at XstreamCleanup.org

No prior experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome to participate.

For more information about the workshop, visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1633210190492245

