4 volunteers begin yearlong NASA simulation to mimic life on Mars

The four crew members will spend 378 days inside the habitat without any influence from the world as we know it – that’s one year and 13 days. (Source: NASA)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) – Four volunteers have embarked on a yearlong journey in which they will be locked in a 1,700-square-foot space that is made to mimic living on Mars.

The NASA project – called Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, or CHAPEA – aims to help scientists understand what it would be like for humans to live on Mars for long periods of time.

Last Sunday, the volunteers entered the simulation at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and waved goodbye to the outside world.

Inside the 3D-printed habitat, the crew will live like astronauts, conducting “spacewalks,” performing experiments, controlling robots and drones, growing crops, and more.

They’ll also be faced with challenges such as resource limitations, equipment failure, communication delays and other environmental stressors.

The four crew members will spend 378 days inside the habitat without any influence from the world as we know it – that’s one year and 13 days.

The simulation is complete with a 1,200-square-foot “sandbox” area which is filled with red sand to simulate the Martian landscape. There are also four beds for each crew member to have their own living quarters.

The participants – who are not astronauts – were selected through NASA’s call for applicants in 2021.

Kelly Haston is CHAPEA’s commander. She is a research scientist with experience building models of human disease.

Ross Brockwell, a structural engineer and public works administrator, is the simulation’s flight engineer.

Nathan Jones, a board-certified emergency medicine physician, is the mission’s medical officer.

Lastly, Anca Selariu, a microbiologist with the U.S. Navy, is the mission’s science officer.

NASA said CHAPEA is the first of three planned yearlong Mars simulations. The next missions are planned for 2025 and 2026.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.
Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at John Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
Broc Nelson has sued the owner, contractors, the City of Davenport, and the former owners of...
The Davenport’s former owner included in tenant’s lawsuit

Latest News

FILE - A sheet of uncut $100 bills is inspected during the printing process at the Bureau of...
More than $200 billion in COVID-19 aid may have been stolen, federal watchdog says
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl in Missouri.
Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Missouri
Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say...
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas’ power grid
FILE - Roberto Marquez, of Dallas, adds a flower to a makeshift memorial at the site where...
US arrests 4 Mexican nationals in 2022 deaths of 53 migrants found trapped in hot tractor trailer
Trump responds to audio on classified docs