Air Quality Advisory in effect for Iowa, Illinois

Smoke from wildfires in Canada will continue to move into the region, pushing air quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Fine particulates will be at concentrations the EPA considers unhealthy. Visibility could also be affected.

Vulnerable individuals with heart, lung disease or pulmonary issues, older adults, children, teenagers, and outdoor workers should limit prolonged or intense activities, and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality conditions improve.

