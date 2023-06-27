Air Quality Advisory in effect for Iowa, Illinois

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for Iowa and Illinois.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for Iowa and Illinois Tuesday through late Wednesday night.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada will continue to move into the region, pushing air quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Fine particulates will be at concentrations the EPA considers unhealthy. Visibility could also be affected.

Vulnerable individuals with heart, lung disease or pulmonary issues, older adults, children, teenagers, and outdoor workers should limit prolonged or intense activities, and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality conditions improve.

A map showing Fire and Smoke air quality measures.

