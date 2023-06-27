American Red Cross provides safety advice ahead of holiday weekend

By Morgan Ottier
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It will soon be time to celebrate Independence Day and, according to the American Red Cross, the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public show put on by professionals. But if you’re planning to purchase personal-use explosives, the Red Cross has some safety tips to keep in mind. Brian Williamsen with the Red Cross of the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois also provides advice on grilling safety.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.
Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at John Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
Broc Nelson has sued the owner, contractors, the City of Davenport, and the former owners of...
The Davenport’s former owner included in tenant’s lawsuit

Latest News

Brian Williamsen with the Red Cross of the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois provides...
Red Cross on 4th of July Safety
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark calls to the crowd for support after making two intentional foul free...
Caitlin Clark wins Collegiate Women’s Athlete of the Year
Rock Island County Housing Finance Corporation is announcing a new guided pathway to home...
Rock Island County Housing Finance Corporation opens applications to new program supporting home ownership
UnityPoint Health
UnityPoint Health®, Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services partner for news summer program for students with disabilities