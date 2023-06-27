Bettendorf police arrest man on stolen motorcycle after short chase

Bettendorf police arrested a man for theft, eluding officers and drug possession.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police arrested a man for theft, eluding officers and drug possession.

According to arrest affidavits, police say David Gordon, 42, was driving a motorcycle with no registration when police tried to stop him. Gordon did not stop, but was caught off the motorcycle after a short chase.

Police discovered the motorcycle being driven by Gordon was stolen. Gordon says he bought the vehicle about a month ago.

Later, police searched Gordon’s bag and found meth and ecstasy.

Gordon was arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail.

Gordon has since been released on a cash bond, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.
Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at John Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
Broc Nelson has sued the owner, contractors, the City of Davenport, and the former owners of...
The Davenport’s former owner included in tenant’s lawsuit

Latest News

National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado passed through Davenport.
National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado touched down in QCA over weekend
First Alert Forecast - More sun and heat Tuesday!
Zachary M. Ferguson, 28, is charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor...
Deputies: Oquawka man charged for stolen vehicle, domestic battery
Traveling by car or by air over the Fourth of July weekend is projected to be the highest...
AAA: Record-breaking travel volumes expected July 4 weekend