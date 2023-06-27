Bettendorf police arrest man on stolen motorcycle after short chase

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police arrested a man for theft, eluding officers and drug possession.

According to arrest affidavits, police say David Gordon, 42, was driving a motorcycle with no registration when police tried to stop him. Gordon did not stop, but was caught off the motorcycle after a short chase.

Police discovered the motorcycle being driven by Gordon was stolen. Gordon says he bought the vehicle about a month ago.

Later, police searched Gordon’s bag and found meth and ecstasy.

Gordon was arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail.

Gordon has since been released on a cash bond, according to jail records.

