Bettendorf police arrest man on stolen motorcycle after short chase
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police arrested a man for theft, eluding officers and drug possession.
According to arrest affidavits, police say David Gordon, 42, was driving a motorcycle with no registration when police tried to stop him. Gordon did not stop, but was caught off the motorcycle after a short chase.
Police discovered the motorcycle being driven by Gordon was stolen. Gordon says he bought the vehicle about a month ago.
Later, police searched Gordon’s bag and found meth and ecstasy.
Gordon was arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail.
Gordon has since been released on a cash bond, according to jail records.
