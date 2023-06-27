Campaign announced to preserve Deere-Wiman House

By KWQC Staff and Randy Biery
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Board of Directors of Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House hosted a news conference to launch their first-ever capital campaign, ‘Honoring Our Heritage’, to benefit historic Deere-Wiman House, former residence of four generations of the Deere family.

According to Butterworth center officials, the Deere-Wiman House, a popular community landmark has been in their care since 1976, per the instructions of Pattie Wieman, Mrs. Charles Deere Wiman, who donated her home as a sister house to the Butterworth Center.

Since that time, both Deere-Wiman House and Butterworth Center have been funded by the foundation, established in 1951 by Katherine Deere Butterworth, officials said. However, even with careful stewarding of resources by the board, those funds are no longer sufficient to ensure the longevity of the Deere-Wiman House.

Officials say the campaign will give the community an opportunity to invest in preserving this important link to local history.

“We learn from our past, we learn from our future and it’s dictated from our past, and this is the place that brings our community together,” said Alexander Hewitt great-great-great grandson of John Deere. “With that, we become a society, we become more united.”

The Jeffris Family Foundation of Janesville, Wisconsin, has supported the campaign through a challenge grant of $330,000 and challenged the organization to raise $660,000 to match, Butterworth officials said. As of May 22, that challenge was met thanks to many local donors.

To date, $2.1 million of the $3.2 million goal has been raised, according to Butterworth officials. In addition to the Jeffris Family Foundation, donors include the Moline Foundation, John Deere Corporation, current and former Deere executives, Butterworth Center and Deere-Wieman House staff, and board members as well local community members.

Butterworth officials say donations to preserve the Deere-Wieman House can be made at butterworthcenter.com.

