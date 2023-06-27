Canning 101

Canning 101
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co. shares valuable advice on basic tips when it comes to canning and preserving the summertime bounty from fruit and vegetable gardens.

A top tip is do not rely on any equipment or books your grandmother used. The keys to proper canning techniques has been modernized.

Stephanie Godke’s home base of operation is at Mississippi River Distillery, 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire. For questions about her tips or recipes, email her at chefsteph@mrdistilling.com.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.mrdistilling.com/ or call 563-484-4342.

