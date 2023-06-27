Hauberg Estate hosts grand opening of the remodeled Carriage House on Friday

Hauberg Estate hosts grand opening for remodeled Carriage House Friday
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The Friends of Hauberg Civic Center Foundation announce the Grand Opening of the estate’s Carriage House. The open house community event will be held on Friday, June 30 from 1:00-7:00 p.m. at the Hauberg Estate’s Carriage House, 1300 24th Street, Rock Island, with free tours of the 1st and 2nd floors.

Deb Kuntze, Executive Director of Hauberg Estate explains how The Friends of Hauberg board of directors re-imagined the 8,000 square-foot Carriage House as Phase I of a three-phased capital campaign to support sustainability of the estate.

The first floor of this phase is now completed and includes the Auto House event and classroom space, the Carriage Haus Bar and the Hauberg Stables Gift Shop. The second floor 2600 square-foot apartment will begin as funding becomes available this year for renovation into an Airbnb.

The re-imagining of the Carriage House, is creating opportunities for the community to experience local history, architecture, gardens and social events through shared experiences and interactions and is available for rent to celebrate life milestones such as graduations, weddings, and more.

If you would like more information about the Carriage House, please visit the website at: www.haubergestate.org or contact Deb Kuntzi at 309-373-5080 or email at director@haubergestate.org.

