Hazy and warmer today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Sunny and warmer conditions will settle into the area today, but north winds should keep the humidity at a reasonable level. Active weather will begin to set up tonight into Wednesday as a warm front lifts across the area. This will bring some shower activity around sunrise Wednesday before south winds bring in humidity and sun for the afternoon with highs near 90º. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 90s which will be warm enough to set off a few pop up storms in the afternoon. A cold front will arrive sometime Friday into Saturday bringing our best widespread rain chance to the area this week.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 88º. Winds: N 10-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 67º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: AM Showers High: 90º.

