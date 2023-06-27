Hill Correctional Center inmate found guilty of staff assault

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - An inmate from Hill Correctional Center in Galesburg has been found guilty of assaulting a staff member.

According to a media release from the state’s attorney’s office, Hill Correctional Center inmate, William Brown, has been convicted of aggravated battery.

The trail resulted in a guilty verdict for a class Two felony for Brown which typically carries a sentencing rage of three to seven additional years in the Department of Corrections, but because of Brown’s eligibility for an extended term sentence, Brown may face a maximum of 14 additional years which will be served consecutively to the sentences he is currently serving.

The Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office says they presented compelling evidence that Brown assaulted a correctional officer while she was performing her duties within a housing wing on June 19, 2022.

The Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office stated that Brown forcefully grabbed the officer, causing her to be thrown to the ground. At that time, another inmate intervened and positioned himself between Brown and the officer, allowing the officer to escape the housing wing and seek help.

The Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin presented the case during the trail, according to the media release. The sentencing phase is scheduled to take place in August.

