Muscatine free drop off weeks

Muscatine, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine residents can drop off unwanted electronics and tires at the Muscatine Transfer Station according to David Popp, Solid Waste Division Manager for the City of Muscatine.

Residents who have City of Muscatine refuse service will be able to bring unwanted electronics and tires to the Muscatine Transfer Station and drop them off without paying a fee, but there are stipulations.

Drop off stipulations include:

From July 10 to July 15, tires will be accepted for free, up to four tires off the rim per residence

Electronics will be accepted for free, up to three per residence from July 17-22.

Proof of residency, driver’s license, is required to participate in the free drop off week(s).

Electronics and tires are normally not included in the free bulky waste collection program conducted by the Solid Waste Division but can be included if a fee is paid in advance of the scheduled collection day.

Example of items accepted for bulky waste pickup include:

Furniture - couch, sectional, chair, recliner, table. Mattresses - must be in a bag (available at Transfer Station for no charge).

Carpet - no longer than four (4) feet, rolled, and secured.

Dismantled swing sets.

Minimal building materials.

Extra trash bags - smaller items must be bagged.

Appliances - two, free per year per address.

Example of items NOT accepted for bulky waste pickup include: Contact the Muscatine Transfer Station for more information on the disposal of the following items:

Sheds, garages, and excessive building materials.

Concrete or brick (accepted at Public Works for no charge).

Oil based paint and household hazardous waste (accepted at Transfer Station for no charge

Camper refrigerators and camper air conditioners.

Car bodies.

Tires

Fencing

Residents who are City of Muscatine refuse collection clients have the opportunity to dispose of unwanted appliances through a curbside bulky waste collection, two being free per year. Unwanted appliances can also be taken to the Transfer station by City residents but there is a fee to bring the appliances to the Transfer Station. The fee also applies to curbside collection after the two free items are picked up curbside.

Items that require a payment before curbside collection must be paid for and scheduled prior to the collection. Payments can be made at the Muscatine Transfer Station, 100 S. Houser Street, Muscatine City Hall Finance Department, 215 Sycamore Street, or the Department of Public Works, 1459 Washington Street.

Items that require a payment before curbside collection must be paid for and scheduled prior to the collection. Payments can be made at the Muscatine Transfer Station, 100 S. Houser Street, Muscatine City Hall Finance Department, 215 Sycamore Street, or the Department of Public Works, 1459 Washington Street.

All fees are collected at the Muscatine Transfer Station for items brought to the Muscatine Transfer Station once the items have been taken to the tipping floor.

Electronics and tires are also accepted for a fee year-round at the Transfer Station.

Items accepted year round at no charge include: Check in at the Transfer Station office when bringing any of the following items to the Transfer Station for proper disposal instructions and locations.

Oil based paint

Batteries

Cleaners

Florescent light bulbs

Garden chemicals

Pesticides

Motor oil

Antifreeze

Pool chemicals

Sharps in an approved container.

The Transfer Station is open 7:00 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.