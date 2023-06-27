National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado touched down in QCA over weekend

Shortly after 11 p.m., Saturday, at the NWS, located inside the Davenport Airport, an EF0 tornado, producing over 70 mph winds, came barreling in.
By Kyle Bales and Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The National Weather Service, an agency responsible for issuing severe weather warnings in the Quad Cities and surrounding communities became the target of severe weather, Saturday night as an EF0 tornado passed through Davenport.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Saturday, at the NWS, located inside the Davenport Airport, an EF0 tornado, producing over 70 mph winds, came barreling toward the airport.

The NWS team explains how they maintained operations while having to seek shelter, themselves.

“We issued a tornado warning, then contacted La Crosse, the La Crosse Weather Service backed us up and we went into our office’s storm shelter for about 13 minutes,” said Rich Kinney, NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist. “During that time, La Crosse was issuing warnings for us and they did issue one severe thunderstorm warning, following the same process that we would.”

Officials stated that no significant damage or injuries were reported.

Additionally, The Quad City Air Show that was going on at the Davenport Airport on Saturday and Sunday, was able to continue on Sunday with only a one-hour-delay as crews worked swiftly to clean up from the wind damage.

Event organizers with the Quad City Air Show thanked the community for their help during the clean up process.

Quad City Air Show Storm Damage, Saturday night.
Quad City Air Show Storm Damage, Saturday night.(KWQC)
Quad City Air Show Storm Damage from Saturday Night.
Quad City Air Show Storm Damage from Saturday Night.(KWQC)

