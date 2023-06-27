OSF HealthCare expands radiation oncology, Galesburg

OSF HealthCare is beginning construction for a vault to house a linear accelerator as part of a project to offer radiation oncology services at OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg.(WEEK)
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - OSF HealthCare is beginning construction for a vault to house a linear accelerator as part of a project to offer radiation oncology services at OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg.

Hospital officials say the linear accelerator will be used for external beam radiation treatments for cancer patients by using high-energy X-rays, or electrons, which will be focused on a patient’s tumor to destroy the cancer cells while protecting the surrounding normal tissue.

The expansion is expected to be available in September, officials said.

The OSF Cancer Institute says they will offer proton beam therapy and brachytherapy as well as an infusion center, patient education and support spaces, and a full range of cancer-related services.

The combination of the linear accelerator in Galesburg and the OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute currently under construction in Peoria on the campus of OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center will broaden oncology services to patients across Illinois, officials said.

The first treatments at the OSF Cancer Institute are expected to take place by early 2024, according to hospital officials.

