Pedestrian killed in East Moline crash

Rock Island County Coroner identifies man killed
Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline man is dead after a pedestrian crash in East Moline Monday night.

The East Moline Police Department responded about 9 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of 19th Street for a pedestrian vs vehicle injury crash, according to a media release.

Police said a man was found with life-threatening injuries and emergency medical care was immediately administered. The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, identified the man killed as 36-year-old Julius Y. Figures. An autopsy is pending for Wednesday.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was on the scene and interviewed, then taken to an area hospital for evaluation. The driver was later released pending further investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. A full investigation into this incident will be conducted that includes but is not limited to crash scene reconstruction, analysis of video surveillance in the area, along with witness interviews.

Once the investigation is completed the case will be turned over to the Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office for review regarding possible criminal charges to be filed in this incident, police said.

Police ask anyone with any further information to contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app

