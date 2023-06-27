Pedestrian killed in Fort Madison crash

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman is dead after a pedestrian crash in Fort Madison Monday night.

The Fort Madison Police Department responded about 11 p.m. Monday to a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 3400 block of Avenue L, according to a media release.

Police arrived and found a 64-year-old woman was hit by a pick-up truck while crossing the highway mid-block.

According to police, the Fort Madison Fire Department and Lee County EMS provided emergency care at the scene and took the woman to an area hospital, where hours later she died from her injuries.

Fort Madison police are examining evidence and conducting interviews, police said.

The names are being withheld pending notification to the next of kin and a substantially complete investigation, police said. More information is expected Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.