Pedestrian killed in Fort Madison crash

A woman is dead after a pedestrian crash in Fort Madison Monday night.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman is dead after a pedestrian crash in Fort Madison Monday night.

The Fort Madison Police Department responded about 11 p.m. Monday to a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 3400 block of Avenue L, according to a media release.

Police arrived and found a 64-year-old woman was hit by a pick-up truck while crossing the highway mid-block.

According to police, the Fort Madison Fire Department and Lee County EMS provided emergency care at the scene and took the woman to an area hospital, where hours later she died from her injuries.

Fort Madison police are examining evidence and conducting interviews, police said.

The names are being withheld pending notification to the next of kin and a substantially complete investigation, police said. More information is expected Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.
Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at John Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
Broc Nelson has sued the owner, contractors, the City of Davenport, and the former owners of...
The Davenport’s former owner included in tenant’s lawsuit

Latest News

Vera French is opening another mental health community center in Bettendorf.
Vera French to open new center
Muscatine residents can drop off unwanted electronics and tires at the Muscatine Transfer...
Muscatine free drop off weeks
OSF HealthCare is beginning construction for a vault to house a linear accelerator as part of a...
OSF HealthCare expands radiation oncology, Galesburg
Pedestrian killed in Fort Madison crash