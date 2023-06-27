QCA Spa Bowl to support ARC of the Quad Cities July 8

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Top athletes from The Arc of the Quad Cities Area will be teaming up with the Quad City Steamwheelers for QCA Spa Bowl 2023 on July at 8 at Vibrant Arena, Moline, as part of the evening of arena football.

Sue Gadient, Bob Zerull, and Hollywood Mike Black discuss the partnership and goals of this event that finds local business helping non-profits in a uniquely beneficial way.

To learn more, watch the PSL interview and/or check out this presentation: https://www.facebook.com/qcapoolsandspas/videos/189473744079483

QCA Spas is located at 1021 State Street, Bettendorf. For more information, 563-359-3881 or email: Retail@qcaspas.com.

The ARC of the Quad Cities is located at 4016 9th Street in Rock Island. For more information, visit the website at https://arcqca.org/ or call 309-786-6474.

