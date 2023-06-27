Quad City Arts students to be immersed in Van Gogh inspired art class

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City Arts students will be participating in a Vincent Van Gogh inspired art class on Friday, according to a media release from Quad City Arts.

The exhibition showcases over 300 works of Van Gogh’s. Quad City Arts says the event will be June 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., located at the RiverCenter/Great Hall, 136 East Third Street, Davenport.

Quad City Arts is a non-profit organization serving a six county area in eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois. The organization says its goal is to aid the growth of the QC area through the presentation, development, and celebration of the arts.

More information may be found about the exhibit at www.vangoghquadcities.com.

