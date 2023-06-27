Red Cross shares safety tips for the 4th of July

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The American Red Cross shared safety tips for the upcoming 4th of July holiday.

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals, the Red Cross said. Many states outlaw most fireworks, especially in dry climates prone to forest fires. Consider celebrating with glow sticks, noise makers or silly string instead. If you are setting fireworks off at home, follow these safety steps:

Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.

Always follow the instructions on the packaging.

Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.

Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.

Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

Grilling

Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire.

Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.

Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use.

Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.

Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to help keep the chef safe.

Wash your hands before preparing the food.

Don’t leave food out in the hot sun. Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs.

For additional tips such as water safety, beach safety, picnic safety and water park safety, visit redcross.org/watersafety. Red Cross encourages anyone to enjoy the holiday safely.

American Red Cross volunteers in the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois chapter responded to six home fires in Davenport and Muscatine, Iowa, Colchester and Rock Island, Illinois in the past week and provided assistance to 18 individuals.

Red Cross provided items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support.

Visit redcross.org/fire for information on setting up your home fire escape drill and to learn more about home fire safety. Download our free Emergency app by searching for “American Red Cross” in app stores or visiting redcross.org/apps.

Please call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) if you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster.

