Red Cross shares safety tips for the 4th of July

Red Cross helps 18 people affected by fires in week
American Red Cross, July 4 Safety Tips
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The American Red Cross shared safety tips for the upcoming 4th of July holiday.

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals, the Red Cross said. Many states outlaw most fireworks, especially in dry climates prone to forest fires. Consider celebrating with glow sticks, noise makers or silly string instead. If you are setting fireworks off at home, follow these safety steps:

  • Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.
  • Always follow the instructions on the packaging.
  • Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.
  • Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.
  • Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”
  • Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

Grilling

  • Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire.
  • Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.
  • Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use.
  • Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.
  • Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to help keep the chef safe.
  • Wash your hands before preparing the food.
  • Don’t leave food out in the hot sun. Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs.
  • Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.
  • Always follow the instructions on the packaging.
  • Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.
  • Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.
  • Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”
  • Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

For additional tips such as water safety, beach safety, picnic safety and water park safety, visit redcross.org/watersafety. Red Cross encourages anyone to enjoy the holiday safely.

American Red Cross volunteers in the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois chapter responded to six home fires in Davenport and Muscatine, Iowa, Colchester and Rock Island, Illinois in the past week and provided assistance to 18 individuals.

Red Cross provided items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support.

Visit redcross.org/fire for information on setting up your home fire escape drill and to learn more about home fire safety. Download our free Emergency app by searching for “American Red Cross” in app stores or visiting redcross.org/apps.

Please call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) if you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.
Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at John Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
Broc Nelson has sued the owner, contractors, the City of Davenport, and the former owners of...
The Davenport’s former owner included in tenant’s lawsuit

Latest News

Rock Island requiring residents to fill out water service line survey
Biden-Harris Administration announces $1 billion to deploy high-speed internet infrastructure in Illinois
Taylor Park Splash Pad closed Wednesday for maintenance
Hazy sunshine today