Rock Island approves downtown alliance budget

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a near unanimous vote the Rock Island City Council approved a half-million-dollar budget for an organization dedicated to improving its downtown.

Last year city council approved a Downtown Special Service Area, or SSA, to collect a tax and in turn, provide more services to the businesses and organizations in the neighborhood.

In partnership with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, the city chose the Rock Island Downtown Alliance or RIDA to manage the SSA

Before Monday night’s budget approval, alliance officials presented their first-year plan to the council

It included three pillars:

Business and Economic Growth — the alliance will support existing businesses and attract new ones.

Infrastructure and Livability — the group will facilitate the maintenance of downtown and look to make the area safer.

Advocacy and Promotion — RIDA aims to amplify the voices of property owners in city hall while marketing what the neighborhood has to offer

Director, Jack Cullen said it’s a historic moment to have a budget and a roadmap in place.

“It’s really fulfilling to know that the work we put in the last two plus years, is amounting to something like this,” Cullen said. “We have it now ... a tangible organization with specific goals and benchmarks in mind and we’re just excited to get to work.”

With the budget approved the ball can now start rolling to rebuild the identity of downtown Rock Island. Cullen said the neighborhood requires a higher level of service which RIDA can now provide.

“[We want to] not only enhance our public spaces, [but] encourage additional private investment,” Cullen said. “It really improves [the] overall quality of life, for the folks who live downtown invest in downtown [and] do business downtown.”

The Downtown SSA will provide funding to RIDA through 2027.

