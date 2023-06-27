Rock Island holiday refuse, recycling and yard waste collection schedule

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, there will be some changes to the refuse, recycling and yard waste collection schedule in Rock Island.

According to Rock Island Public Works Department, during the week of the Fourth of July holiday, refuse and yard waste is set to be on schedule on Monday. However, recycling will be one day late, all week.

Additionally, city officials say City of Rock Island offices will be closed on July 4, but the drop-off center located at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan, will be open.

