Rock Island holiday refuse, recycling and yard waste collection schedule

During the week of the July 4th holiday, refuse and yard waste is on schedule on Monday.
During the week of the July 4th holiday, refuse and yard waste is on schedule on Monday.
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, there will be some changes to the refuse, recycling and yard waste collection schedule in Rock Island.

According to Rock Island Public Works Department, during the week of the Fourth of July holiday, refuse and yard waste is set to be on schedule on Monday. However, recycling will be one day late, all week.

Additionally, city officials say City of Rock Island offices will be closed on July 4, but the drop-off center located at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan, will be open.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.
Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at John Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
Broc Nelson has sued the owner, contractors, the City of Davenport, and the former owners of...
The Davenport’s former owner included in tenant’s lawsuit

Latest News

A woman is dead after a pedestrian crash in Fort Madison Monday night.
Pedestrian killed in Fort Madison crash
Pedestrian killed in Fort Madison crash
Police lights
Pedestrian killed in East Moline crash
Angela E. Arnold Nelson, 45, is charged with two counts of first-degree theft, a Class C...
Sherrard woman accused of stealing thousands from epilepsy organization in Moline