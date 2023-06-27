St. Ambrose University unveils new logo

St. Ambrose University has unveiled a new logo as part of a "refreshed visual identity".
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Ambrose University has unveiled a new logo as part of a “refreshed visual identity”.

University officials say the new logo draws inspiration from the institution’s rich legacy and boundless future, the new logo, which is a product of input from various campus stakeholders, pays homage to SAU’s Catholic tradition and Ambrosian past while embracing a future of possibilities. 

University officials added that when combined, the new institutional logo creates a distinctly Ambrosian symbol for the new university branding inspired by campus architecture and anchored in the university’s heritage.

The new logo is part of a larger brand evolution that will be rolled out in the fall, according to university officials.

“The new logo and wordmark, specifically the inclusion of the bee, hive, cross and Trajan serif print, reflect our unique position as the only university named after St. Ambrose of Milan and recognizes the exemplary artistic contributions of the late Fr. Edward Catich,” said SAU President, Amy C. Novak, EdD. “This new logo adds a level of sophistication to our branding and better reflects our emerging work on mission, vision, and values.”

This new institutional logo does not replace or change the familiar Fighting Bees athletics logo, according to a media release from the university. As the first of many exciting updates to the institution’s new visual identity system, SAU looks forward to inviting the campus community and beyond to participate in its brand evolution.

