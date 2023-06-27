Star-spangled outfits from The Clothing Co.

Festive star-spangled outfits
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -A unique, local business collaborative highlights festive attire from The Clothing Co. which is a sister store of The Market: A Journey to Joy.

Katie Thompson, creator of the the unique retail spaces, invites viewers to shop THE Clothing Co. which features 15 local clothing boutiques and accessory makers under one roof at 425 North Cody Road, LeClaire.

This shop offers a wide range of women’s clothing options for all ages. Follow it on Facebook or Instagram

THE Market: A Journey to Joy has two locations including 1800 7th Avenue in Moline and 430 North Cody Road in Le Claire, IA. To contact the business, email: katie@themarketqc.com or follow on FACEBOOK.

Visit the website at https://www.themarketajourneytojoy.com/

