A thick smoky haze continues through Wednesday

An AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in effect until Wednesday night
A thick smoky haze will continue over the region this afternoon, with air quality as a major concern.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Hazy sunshine will continue across the region this afternoon before clouds advance into the region ahead of our next weather maker. We’re talking showers and thunderstorms by late tonight into Wednesday morning, and possibly additional storms by afternoon. At this point, there is a MARGINAL risk that some storms could become strong to severe for areas mainly west of the Mississippi River early. Temperatures will be on the rise over the next several days with highs in the upper 80′s to near 90 degrees. Thursday will be our warmest with highs in the 90′s. Off and on rain chances will continue into the weekend.

For today, an AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in effect. Thick smoke from Canadian wildfires will affect the region through late Wednesday night. Vulnerable individuals with heart, lung disease or pulmonary issues, older adults, children, teenagers, and outdoor workers should limit prolonged or intense activities, and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality conditions improve.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada will continue to move into the region, pushing air quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Fine particulates will be at concentrations the EPA considers unhealthy. Visibility could also be affected.(KWQC)
Smoke from wildfires in Canada will continue to move into the region, pushing air quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Fine particulates will be at concentrations the EPA considers unhealthy. Visibility could also be affected.(KWQC)

TODAY: Hazy sunshine. Air quality issues through this afternoon and evening. High: 85°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness with a slight chance for showers and storms toward morning. Low: 67°. Wind: Becoming SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Showers and thunderstorms. Partial clearing by afternoon. High: 90°. Wind: SE 10-15+ mph.

