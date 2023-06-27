A thick smoky haze continues through Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Hazy sunshine will continue across the region this afternoon before clouds advance into the region ahead of our next weather maker. We’re talking showers and thunderstorms by late tonight into Wednesday morning, and possibly additional storms by afternoon. At this point, there is a MARGINAL risk that some storms could become strong to severe for areas mainly west of the Mississippi River early. Temperatures will be on the rise over the next several days with highs in the upper 80′s to near 90 degrees. Thursday will be our warmest with highs in the 90′s. Off and on rain chances will continue into the weekend.

TODAY: Hazy sunshine. Unseasonably warm. High: 88°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness with a slight chance for showers and storms toward morning. Low: 67°. Wind: Becoming SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Showers and thunderstorms. Partial clearing by afternoon. High: 90°. Wind: SE 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.