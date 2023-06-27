Tomato talk with Illinois Extension experts

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, shares valuable tips for the home gardener when it comes to harvesting a tomato crop and more information related to America’s most popular garden vegetable (even though it is technically a fruit!).

Illinois Extension has in-depth information online about growing and harvesting tomatoes (including planting later for fall harvest and early winter storage of tomatoes) at https://extension.illinois.edu/gardening/tomato

University of Illinois Extension is located at 321 West 2nd Avenue, Milan.

If you are looking for more in-depth information, contact the Illinois Extension office at https://extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.

