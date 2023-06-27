UnityPoint Health®, Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services partner for news summer program for students with disabilities

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health has partnered with Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services to offer a new summer program for Quad Cities area high school students with disabilities.

During a four-week summer program junior and senior high school students from the Davenport, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley school districts are able to shadow UnityPoint Health team members and get hands-on learning opportunities in four areas of the Bettendorf hospital including housekeeping, nutrition services, materials management and labor and delivery, according to a media release.

The goal of this new summer program is to help students develop meaningful work experience and build essential skills to be successful in the workforce.

“At UnityPoint Health, we pride ourselves on building bridges for those individuals who may be overlooked for employment or those who may not receive the same opportunities as others,” said Erick Recinos, diversity, equity and inclusion program manager, UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “By the end of this program, we hope students gain more confidence and independence.”

This is the first year of the new partnership with Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services, which helps individuals with disabilities prepare for and find quality employment.

“Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services has decided to take a different approach with our summer programming this year, to provide an opportunity for students to explore the world of work with one of our partners, Unity Point Health,” said Vickie Sible, MS, MBA, rehabilitation counselor, Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services. “These experiences shape their vocational plans for the future and allow them to experience it with one of our great partners.”

UnityPOint officials said for more information on the program or additional services, please contact Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services at 563-386-1200.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.